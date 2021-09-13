skin Is Hiring An ECommerce Marketing Manager In New York, NY

skin, the world renown global lingerie/loungewear/swimwear brand is expanding with new opportunities. With an emphasis on natural materials, and healthy comfortable products since 2004, it truly is the brand of our time.

Image courtesy of skin

skin is seeking an experienced Marketing Manager to coordinate all Marketing Creative, Data, Calendar, Analytics and programs for skin.

A full marketing background that includes Social Media, Influencer, Digital, Loyalty, Press, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer marketing experience required.

Will include content creation, posting, Email Marketing, Ecommerce Merchandising , Copywriting.

Will work with a team and coordinate and execute the full marketing calendar.

Full SHOPIFY, and Email Marketing programs, Analytics and proof of growing sales is required.

APPLY TO: info@skinworldwide.com

Please send a resume and cover letter that demonstrates you researched the brand, and why you would be the right candidate.