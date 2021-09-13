- Publish date:
skin Is Hiring An ECommerce Marketing Manager In New York, NY
skin is seeking an experienced Marketing Manager to coordinate all Marketing Creative, Data, Calendar, Analytics and programs for skin.
A full marketing background that includes Social Media, Influencer, Digital, Loyalty, Press, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer marketing experience required.
Will include content creation, posting, Email Marketing, Ecommerce Merchandising , Copywriting.
Will work with a team and coordinate and execute the full marketing calendar.
Full SHOPIFY, and Email Marketing programs, Analytics and proof of growing sales is required.
APPLY TO: info@skinworldwide.com
Please send a resume and cover letter that demonstrates you researched the brand, and why you would be the right candidate.