September 24, 2021
Sophie Buhai is Hiring a Studio Assistant in Los Angeles

Sophie Buhai is a modernist jewelry company based in Los Angeles, CA. The brand is carried in top specialty stores throughout the world.
sophie buhai

Position: Studio Assistant
Location: Los Angeles, CA

The Studio Assistant will work closely with multiple departments at Sophie Buhai and gain exposure to various areas of the brand. Primary responsibilities of this position include assisting production, e-commerce, and sales departments with day-to-day activities, including:

· product quality control;
· packing and shipping wholesale and web orders;
· website management;
· press trafficking;
· photo shoot assistance; and
· errands and other activities as needed.

Qualifications:

· Los Angeles-based.
· Positive attitude and eagerness to learn and assist as needed.
· Detail-oriented and ability to multitask in fast-paced environment with changing priorities.
· Valid driver's license and use of own vehicle for business driving required.

To apply, please send your resume and statement of interest to careers@sophiebuhai.com, subject line Studio Assistant.

Website: sophiebuhai.com
Instagram: @sophiebuhai

