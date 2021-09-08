September 8, 2021
These Are the Spring 2022 Top Color Trends From New York Fashion Week
Publish date:

These Are the Spring 2022 Top Color Trends From New York Fashion Week

Yup, we already know — thanks to Pantone.
Author:

Photo: Imaxtree

Yup, we already know — thanks to Pantone.

As the Spring 2022 season kicks off in New York, Pantone has already determined the color palette of our future wardrobes. 

On Wednesday, the Pantone Color Institute released its New York Fashion Week trend report, which identifies the key colors for each season based not only on what designers are gravitating towards in their collections, but also on the general mood in the culture. And according to these experts, the Spring 2022 color story "reflects our aspiration for balance as we move into a different landscape," per a press release.

There are hues that feel familiar, to satisfy "our need for comfort, clarity and security" (lots of blues, a light pink and a soft brown), alongside some more "dynamic, stand-out" ones that correspond to "our desire for spontaneity, excitement and joy" (think punchy Poinciana red, Daffodil yellow and an electric magenta). 

In a statement, Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said that the palette "brings together our competing desires for comforting familiarity and joyful adventure." You don't have to pick a side, though: With this Spring 2022 palette, pictured in the gallery below, we can "mix and marry as we please, encouraging the exploration of new chromatic realities and opening the door for personalized style and spontaneous color statements."

Recommended Articles

12-4401 Spun Sugar
18_1564_Poinciana
18-3324_Dahlia
10
Gallery
10 Images

Pantone also highlighted five "core classics" that are as reliable as they are versatile, and that the company believes will remain relevant in the spring. Browse them below.

13-0003 Perfectly Pale
18-4004 Poppy Seed
14-4104 Northern Droplet
5
Gallery
5 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

New York str S20 314c
Style

We Already Know the Top Color Trends For Fall 2020

Pantone released its seasonal report — just in time for New York Fashion Week.

Collina Strada S22 082
Fashion Week

Collina Strada Embraces a Chaotic Energy in Dressing for Spring 2022

"The world is changing and so are you. You dress for the mess — print on print, layer on layer."

ODLR-Resort-2022-19
Fashion Week

The Resort 2022 Trends Are All About Making a Statement

There's less of a consensus on "It" silhouettes and more of an underlying desire to get dressed again.

Scarlett Johansson Florence Pugh Marie Claire Winter 2020
News

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Cover 'Marie Claire,' How Bryanboy Became a TikTok Star

Plus, Tanya Taylor collaborates with Pantone.