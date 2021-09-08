These Are the Spring 2022 Top Color Trends From New York Fashion Week

As the Spring 2022 season kicks off in New York, Pantone has already determined the color palette of our future wardrobes.

On Wednesday, the Pantone Color Institute released its New York Fashion Week trend report, which identifies the key colors for each season based not only on what designers are gravitating towards in their collections, but also on the general mood in the culture. And according to these experts, the Spring 2022 color story "reflects our aspiration for balance as we move into a different landscape," per a press release.

There are hues that feel familiar, to satisfy "our need for comfort, clarity and security" (lots of blues, a light pink and a soft brown), alongside some more "dynamic, stand-out" ones that correspond to "our desire for spontaneity, excitement and joy" (think punchy Poinciana red, Daffodil yellow and an electric magenta).

In a statement, Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said that the palette "brings together our competing desires for comforting familiarity and joyful adventure." You don't have to pick a side, though: With this Spring 2022 palette, pictured in the gallery below, we can "mix and marry as we please, encouraging the exploration of new chromatic realities and opening the door for personalized style and spontaneous color statements."

Pantone also highlighted five "core classics" that are as reliable as they are versatile, and that the company believes will remain relevant in the spring. Browse them below.

