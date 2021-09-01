Great Outfits: Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney's Cheeky 1999 Met Gala Lookss

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

There's never a bad time to talk Met Gala fashion, but with the event actually coming back in a matter of days, it's only appropriate to revisit some of the all-time greats — and the first that came to mind was Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler's instantly-iconic looks for the 1999 function.

The theme was Rock Style, and the duo embraced it fully, having some cheeky fun by winking at their own place in that world (and, more directly, in the exhibit, since there were pieces from both Steven Tyler and Paul McCartney on display) with their DIY "Rock Royalty" tees. The moment turned them into overnight cover stars and bore the kind of nostalgic images you might expect to see recreated in an Olivia Rodrigo music video today.

As the story goes, McCartney called up Tyler and invited her to an "event with me at the museum," the designer recalled to Vogue last year; the looks didn't come together until the day-of, when McCartney took a pack of Hanes tanks to the downtown rock-and-roll vintage store Filth Mart for to be customized. They shopped their own closets for the rest of the ensembles — a Comme des Garçons slip skirt for Tyler, rhinestone-encrusted low-rise Chloé trousers for McCartney, who was the brand's creative director at the time — according to the magazine. For beauty, they went with shiny wispy (and very '90s) layers, lots of blush and super-glossy lips.

"It wasn't really appropriate that we wore those shirts," Tyler told Vogue. "Officially, we weren't following the honors of the dress code. It was very cool and rebellious of Stella. It was an amazing thing, in a way. We were just being ourselves." What's more rock-and-roll than that?

Shop one-shoulder tanks inspired by rock royalty in the gallery, below.

3 Gallery 3 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.