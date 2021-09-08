See Every Look From Target's New Fall Designer Collection

A Rachel Comey for Target look. Photo: Courtesy of Target

Target isn't going easy on our wallets this year. Following a popular spring dress collaboration with Christopher John Rogers, Rixo and Alexis, the retailer announced last month that its next designer collaboration would feature four dynamic and highly-regarded names in fashion: Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan.

On Wednesday, the retailer released lookbooks for the collection, which will be available online and and in select stores on Sept. 25. In keeping with the inclusive and affordable offerings of its previous designer partnerships, the collection ranges in size from XXS-4X and is priced between $15 and $80.

"For the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express excitement when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from across the globe, all at an incredible value," Jill Sando, Target's Chief Merchandising Officer for style and owned brands, said in an official press release. "This fall, we're building upon that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and highly regarded designers to introduce a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to re-energize guests' wardrobes for the season."

The line feels like an autumnal celebration of getting dressed. From multicolored striped sweaters to sweet gingham smocked dresses, these are the fun fall closet essentials that your closet craves. Victor Glemaud's mastery of playful knitwear comes across in a bright yellow zebra striped jumper, while Sandy Liang's ability to jazz up a fleece jacket is seen on a cozy floral zip-up. Rachel Comey brings the cool in sleek leather separates and Nili Lotan serves easy, one-and-done dressing with denim jumpsuits.

Browse looks from Target's fall designer collection in the galleries below.

Rachel Comey

Victor Glemaud

Sandy Liang

Nili Lotan

