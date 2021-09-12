Telfar Debuts Shoppable TV Channel, Brand New Bag Style

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

True to the brand's unconventional ethos, Telfar's New York Fashion Week event wasn't a runway show, but instead a press conference, where it announced a new venture and innovative retail concept: a literal TV channel.

According to reports by those present, Telfar TV streams 24/7 and features new collections (Spring 2022 will debut there) and collaborations (like the next Ugg range), as well as user-submitted videos. It will also serve as a shoppable hub for new drops of the brand's highly coveted bags. QR codes will reportedly show up on the screen randomly; shoppers can scan them to make purchases. You can watch it online, via a dedicated mobile app, or on your TV through streaming services like Roku and Apple TV.

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Founder Telfar Clemens brought friends like A$AP Ferg, Kandis Williams and Babak Radboy, the brand's creative director, to announce and answer questions about the news. But they didn't just talk. The brand also unveiled a new bag style that is sure to be just as tough to get your hands on as its iconic shopper. It's a zippered duffle that will be available in small, medium and large sizes. We wonder: If the totes are the "Bushwick Birkin," what should we call this one?

