The Only Agency Is Hiring An Executive Assistant In New York, NY

The Only Agency is seeking an Executive Assistant in the New York City area to work directly with The Only Agency’s CEO and founder.

The Only Agency

Creative Management Agency Representing Celebrity Wardrobe Stylists, Makeup Artists, Hair Stylists, Manicurists, Photographers, Influencers, and more. From celebrity, editorial, advertising or commercial bookings to long-term contractual engagements in the fashion, entertainment or endorsement fields, The Only Agency’s artists benefit from effective representation, professionalism and contacts with both high fashion and celebrity clientele.

The Only Agency is seeking an Executive Assistant in the New York City area to work directly with The Only Agency’s CEO and founder.

Responsibilities Include:



· Prepare calendars and itineraries

· Acting as gatekeeper, directing visitors and phone calls

· Managing CEO’s executive calendars

· Managing calendars for all clients that the CEO oversees

· Create deal memos

· Creating all presentation collateral for meetings

· Handle travel coordination

· General administrative support

· Review of and organization of accounts payable specific to executive office

· Develop and maintain professional relationships with agents and PR people to ensure the best possible cooperation/outcome with booking jobs

Qualifications



· Excellent Verbal and written communication skills

· Outstanding attention to detail

· Solution oriented

· Comfortable conducting business by email and phone

· Problem solve in a fast-paced environment

· Handle confidential information

· Manage multiple projects and prioritize tasks

· Meet tight deadlines

· A demonstrated interest in beauty, media, and/or entertainment preferred.



Please email your resume and cover letter to info@Theonly.Agency with “Executive Assistant” in the subject to apply