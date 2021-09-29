The Only Agency Is Hiring An Experienced Agent In New York or Los Angeles

The Only Agency is seeking an Experienced Agent in the New York City or Los Angeles area to represent celebrity stylists and beauty talent on both coasts.

The Only Agency

Creative Management Agency Representing Celebrity Wardrobe Stylists, Makeup Artists, Hair Stylists, Manicurists, Photographers, Influencers, and more. From celebrity, editorial, advertising or commercial bookings to long-term contractual engagements in the fashion, entertainment or endorsement fields, The Only Agency’s artists benefit from effective representation, professionalism and contacts with both high fashion and celebrity clientele.

Responsibilities Include:



· Prepare calendars and itineraries

· Daily communication with artists

· Handle and oversee artist’s bookings

· Create deal memos

· Handle travel coordination

· Manage multiple artist’s schedules

· General administrative support

· Client facing – fill requests appropriately

· Develop and maintain professional relationships with agents and PR people to ensure the best possible cooperation/outcome with booking jobs

Qualifications



· At least 2 years of agent experience or experience managing talent

· Excellent Verbal and written communication skills

· Outstanding attention to detail

· Be comfortable dealing with a diverse variety of people on the telephone, e-mail and in person, in a friendly, efficient and professional manner

· Problem solve in a fast-paced environment

· Handle confidential information

· Manage multiple projects and prioritize tasks

· Ability to prioritize and meet tight deadlines while demonstrating poise, resourcefulness and the highest level of professionalism

· A demonstrated interest in beauty, media, and/or entertainment preferred.



Please email your resume and cover letter to info@Theonly.Agency with “Agent Application” in the subject to apply

