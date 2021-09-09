THORSUN Is Seeking Fall '21 Product Development & E-Commerce Operations Interns In New York, NY

Image courtesy of Thorsun

THORSUN is looking for Fall '21 product development & e-commerce operations interns. Please see below for more details on each role.

Product Development intern to help with upcoming production and development of new collections. This is an unpaid internship with School Credit.



Responsibilities are but not limited to:



• Work closely with the Product Development and Production Manager and be a liaison between pattern makers, sample rooms and factories.

• Sourcing materials throughout the garment district

• Flat Sketching, specs and tech-pack

• Pattern making and cutting samples

• Preparing PO's, cost sheets and cutting tickets

• Responding flexibly to various daily challenges

• Learn EVERYTHING about the back end of a fashion line! From creating the concept and all the way to the retail floor!

E-commerce Intern will play an integral role in creating a best-in-class experience online, assisting with product merchandising & set-up, daily site QA and the creative process on-site. This role will be heavily involved in the day-to-day activities, gaining a deep level of understanding of the various functions that go into running an ECommerce business.



This is an unpaid internship with School Credit.



Responsibilities are but not limited to:



• Daily QA of the website reviewing products, categorization, functionality etc. and ensuring all is as expected.

• Involvement in the creative briefing process, helping to pass along product selections to be featured in Digital Marketing initiatives (emails, advertisements etc.).

• Assisting with product set-up and maintenance including merchandising and uploading imagery & copy

• Partnership throughout the E-commerce photoshoot process, including helping to build shot lists pre-shoot and organizing imagery post-shoot.

• Partnering with other departments as needed to effectively complete tasks.



Please send resume to Info@Thorsun.com

