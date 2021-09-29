Must Read: TikTok Launches Shopping, East Dane to Become Shopbop Men

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

TikTok launches shopping

TikTok debuted new shopping features for brands on Tuesday, pitting it against Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, which dominate social commerce in the U.S. While the video-sharing platform has been steadily rolling out shopping features over the last year, it's now giving marketers a suite of shopping tools including shoppable links, livestream shopping and product galleries in ads. {Quartz}

East Dane to roll under Shopbop and become Shopbop Men

Shopbop is becoming the new home for menswear retailer East Dane, the sibling site it created in 2013. The marketplace soft-launched a new landing page for the men's category on Monday and the joint shopping destination officially launches on Wednesday. Although no longer a separate site, the former East Dane operation will retain its modus operandi, with a dedicated team of menswear experts driving the business across content, products and logistics. {WWD}

The best way for beauty brands to speak about mental health

Considering the beauty industry's long history of make-you-feel-bad-about-yourself marketing, it may be challenging for beauty companies to sincerely convey their commitment to mental health. In a new piece for Business of Fashion, Cathaleen Chen and Lolita Maesela outline the top five practices for crafting a purpose-driven campaign around mental health. From prioritizing the mental health of employees to choosing the right influencers to work with, these tips are designed to garner shopper approval — and potentially make a difference. {Business of Fashion}

Meet the plus-size community driving change in the fashion industry

Hoping to boost the representation of — and open up resources to — the plus-size community, writers Gianluca Russo and Shammara Lawrence launched the Power of Plus, a digital platform that combines social media, virtual panels and networking events. In conversation together for The Cut, the co-founders discuss how the Power of Plus would have helped them when they were first starting out in their fashion careers, why their bond is so unique and their mission to connect with everyone. {The Cut}

