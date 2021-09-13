Tory Burch Cordially Invites You to Her Spring 2022 Block Party

Tory Burch Spring 2022. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Despite what you might have heard, if you want to make fashion people happy, provide them with something to eat at your fashion show. Most folks are too busy to eat a proper meal, so plying them with food and drink (and alcohol, if the hour is appropriate) is an excellent way to put them in a good mood.

Tory Burch did one better for her Spring 2022 runway, taking over Mercer Street to throw her very own block party, supplied by some of her favorite Soho merchants. She just opened a new boutique on the block, where shoppers can buy one-of-a-kind housewares hand-picked by Burch herself alongside her latest offerings, and figured she'd celebrate with her new neighbors. Showgoers were handed net bags and free rein over stands with fresh produce, potted plants, piles of magazines and, of course, food: coffee and avocado toast, candy and canned drinks.

But even if Burch hadn't plied us all with delicious snacks, the collection itself would've still gone down a treat. She paid tribute to American designer Claire McCardell, the woman who basically invented sportswear as we know it today; combined with Burch's artsy sensibility, it was a particularly strong showing for her. The shapes were strong, yet easy; maxi dresses cinched in at the waist, loose-legged pants slung around the perfect point of the hips (that is to say, neither uncomfortably high nor early-aughts low), shoulders dropped on breezy sleeves.

Thankfully for the models, Burch was also feeling for practical footwear; flats and sandals glided effortlessly across the notoriously tricky Soho cobblestones. Oh, and Kate Upton walked! (Remember her? As unexpected a choice as she was for Burch, I do hope this marks a renaissance for the model.)

It wouldn't be a Burch collection without excellent color play; here, tones were rich and saturated, from grass greens and sunshine yellows to chocolate browns and cherry reds, all layered together with vintage plaids and sharp, architectural prints. They're perhaps less expected for spring, but definitely a sophisticated choice for Burch's customer.

It wasn't hard to imagine Burch's models walking straight off the runway and into the streets of Soho, off to meet a friend for brunch or perhaps do some shopping — though, she'd have been mad to leave such a great party.

See the complete Tory Burch Spring 2022 collection in the gallery below.

