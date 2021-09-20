Must Read: John Waters Covers 'Town & Country' 175th Anniversary Issue, Net-a-Porter Names New Vanguard Designers

John Waters on the 175th anniversary cover of "Town & Country." Photo: Douglass Friedman/Courtesy of "Town & Country"

John Waters covers Town & Country's 175th anniversary issue

Town & Country is celebrating its 175th anniversary with America's most adored snob, John Waters. The man best known as the "Pope of Trash" fronts the magazine's October cover in an Etro robe. Inside the issue, Waters discusses his life's work and guiding principles with Mike Albo. Waters also touches on how he mixed high and low throughout his career: "It's like Dolly’s famous line: 'It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.' We both knew what we were doing." {Town & Country}

Net-a-Porter names new Vanguard designers and announces The Vanguard Education Fund

Net-a-Porter has named the next up-and-coming labels that will take part in its Vanguard mentorship program. They include Khiry Fine, Renaissance Renaissance, Sindiso Khumalo, Connor Ives, Interior and Lukhanyo Mdingi. In addition, the retailer announced The Vanguard Education Fund, an initiative to help shape the future of the fashion industry. In partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC), The Vanguard Education Fund will see Net-a-Porter engage with a network of universities to encourage more diverse talent and to help these students as they embark on their professional journeys in the industry. {Fashionista inbox}

The Net-a-Porter 2021 Vanguard campaign. Photo: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Retailers are embracing fashion week's sexiest trends

Sexy is selling right now: Consumers want skin-baring clothing and designers at New York Fashion Week picked up on that memo, delivering more revealing garments for spring. Cathanleen Chen delves into NYFW's overt sexiness for Business of Fashion by asking major buyers to weigh in on the commercial resonance of certain sultry pieces. {Business of Fashion}

