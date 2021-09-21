Must Read: Valentino to Sell "Vaccinated" Sweatshirts, What Fashion Can Learn From Lil Nas X

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Valentino is actually going to make — and sell — those "Vaccinated" sweatshirts

About Pierpaolo Piccioli's Valentino-logo-inspired "Vaccinated" hoodie: The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman reports that the designer is officially working with its maker, the streetwear brand Cloney, to manufacture and sell "a slightly elevated version of" the sweatshirts through Valentino, with proceeds going to the World Health Organization's Covax program, which supports equitable Covid-19 vaccine distribution globally. "I can talk about ruffles and bows, but sometimes you have to use your voice to say what you really believe, and I believe it is our social responsibility to get vaccinated," Piccioli told the paper. {The New York Times}

What fashion brands can learn from Lil Nas X

Business of Fashion's Alexandra Mondalek writes about Lil Nas X's marketing prowess, his latest fashion project (a collaboration with Jean-Paul Gaultier) and what brands stand to gain from working with him. {Business of Fashion}

Gabrielle Union for New York & Company returns

New York & Company is bringing back the Gabrielle Union Collection, according to Samantha Sutton at InStyle. The line will be released in monthly drops at the retailer, as well as at Lord & Taylor, with sizes ranging from 0 to 20. (This sizing is expected to expand through a future partnership with Fashion to Figure.) {InStyle}

Richard Buckley has died

Fashion journalist Richard Buckley died on Sunday, his husband, Tom Ford, announced, per WWD: "Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a long illness." He was 72. {WWD}

