The Best Looks From the 2021 Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival was one of the first big events to draw celebrities and bring back the red carpet (albeit on a smaller scale) amid a global pandemic. The Covid-19 crisis is still ongoing, but the festival returns once again, attracting more big names and delivering more big fashion moments.

The kick-off events and premieres brought out Cynthia Erivo in Tory Burch and Atelier Versace, Milena Smit in Marine Serre, Isabelle Huppert in vintage Armani and more, setting the bar high for the fashion we might see come out of Italy. We'll be tracking the best looks to come out of the 2021 Venice Film Festival as they walk in the gallery below. Make sure to check back in for updates throughout the week.

9 Gallery 9 Images

