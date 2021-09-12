Victor Glemaud Manages To Make Knitwear Even Cooler (and Happier) for Spring 2022

Looks from the Victor Glemaud Spring 2022 collection. Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Knitwear is cooler than ever. Whether pieced together to reveal unexpected bits of bare skin, patched together to create conversation-starting patterns or merely constructed in a way that clings to the body to let its natural form take center stage, wool is the "It" material, and every designer is busy thinking up new ways to use it. Victor Glemaud has been working with the cozy fabric for years and on Sunday, he finally had his big fashion week moment, where his masterful knitted garments got the runway treatment they deserve.

The designer's first official New York Fashion Week runway show took place at the Moynihan Train Hall, which, much like Glemaud, is a newer New York City icon. Penn Station's shiny Amtrak hub proved to be an excellent backdrop for his Spring 2022 collection of happy knits. They were a welcome alternative to the hoards of tired commuters that typically inhabit the space, and the stark grey room was the perfect contrast to Glemaud's neon range.

Glemaud's newest knits aren't the classic fine-rib styles that became popular during work-from-home life, and they aren't the comforting sweaters that you wrap yourself in when it's raining outside; rather, they're the fun pieces that you keep towards the front of your closet to remember that you're a good time.

A bright bubblegum-pink bodysuit with a cut-out opened the show, setting a tone of hot-girl insouciance for the warm-weather offering. What followed were low-rise pants, a halter jumpsuit, a keyhole maxi dress, tight-fitting midi skirt-and-cropped-top combos, one-shouldered tank dresses and about 20 different items we could see FWRD's newest creative director Kendall Jenner wearing; the offering would perfectly serve the retailer's consumer that stays out past 3 a.m. most Saturdays.

There were also easy all-black and all-white looks for the eternal minimalists, but the literal highlights of the collection were the clothes that came in highlighter pinks and yellows. The final runway looks threw some graphic pattern punches on slinky and sporty separates.

All the knits were styled with daytime-friendly metallic flats, although we'd be upset not to see these clothes at a light-night party come April.

See every look from Victor Glemaud's Spring 2022 collection in the gallery below.

31 Gallery 31 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.