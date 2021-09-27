Must Read: Will Smith Covers 'GQ,' Are Brands Still Overhauling the Fashion Calendar?

Photo: Renell Medrano for "GQ"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Will Smith covers GQ

Will Smith covers the November issue of GQ in a winter-appropriate Loro Piana sweater. For the cover story, Smith sat down with GQ contributor Wesley Lowery for a candid conversation about finding freedom as a middle-aged man and his upcoming films. Smith also opened up about his forthcoming memoir, in which he dives into several important relationships and his adventures in self-actualization. {GQ}

Are brands still overhauling the fashion calendar?

In the middle of the pandemic, several influential designers and retailers signed a petition calling for a more sensible calendar that would deliver clothing to stores in the season it can be worn, and institute discounting at the end of the season rather than the middle. Business of Fashion's Chantal Fernandez checked in with brands to see how challenging the fashion system played out and whether it has staying power. "While radical, coordinated change failed to materialize, individual brands have begun to shift the way they sell and deliver collections," Fernandez writes. "More have worked with stockists to deliver collections closer to when customers actually want to wear them." {Business of Fashion}



Vanessa Kingori named chief business officer of Condé Nast Britain and Vogue European business adviser

Vanessa Kingori, the former publishing director of British Vogue (and Condé Nast Britain's first Black publisher) is moving up the Condé Nast ladder as a part of its latest restructuring. She's been named as the chief business officer of Condé Nast Britain and Vogue European Business adviser. In her new roles, Kingori will lead the U.K. commercial teams and unite commercial functions across all Condé Nast brands, lead client relationships across the business and provide support for the commercial leads. {WWD}

Marni creative director dressed all show attendees

Marni creative director Francesco Risso took the ultimate dressing challenge at Milan Fashion Week by choosing to dress all 500 of the people invited to his Spring 2022 show. In an interview with Elizabeth Paton for The New York Times, Risso opened up about rethinking the fashion show: "This season, after so many months apart, I wanted to cancel any division between the observer and the observed," Risso explained. "In practice, this meant that we decided to dress every single person attending our show on Saturday in a bespoke Marni ensemble. The fitting process started almost a week ago, on Monday, and has been beautiful. We played music. We had a big team working around the clock. Guests trying clothes on with you again, and telling you in that moment how that makes them feel, felt joyful." {The New York Times}

