WWAKE Is Hiring A Content + Community Manager In New York, NY

COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT

● Create and manage our company content calendar. This includes conceptualizing and scheduling launches of new projects and of evergreen themes.

● Manage WWAKE’s storytelling on our blog, IG, mailers, and other popular platforms

● Manage social media outlets comments and requests, creating an informative and positive experience for customers

● Relay community feedback to relevant WWAKE managers

● Liaise with other departments to stay updated on new marketing initiatives, product and service developments, and to ensure brand consistency.

● weekly & monthly performance reports to analyze web traffic and all other relevant community metrics

● Communicate with ad agency

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE:

● A strong eye for WWAKE's brand DNA

● Eagerness to evolve creatively

● Availability to work 5 days a week, M-F, in person

● Experience and/or comfort working with Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube is essential.

● Knowledge of Hootsuite or similar programs to manage online postings on different platforms a plus

● Proficient in Google Analytics.

● At least 1 year of experience managing social media platforms

● Passion for storytelling, with strong writing and verbal communication skills.

● Knowledge of ever-evolving marketing trends, techniques, opportunities

● Excellent time management skills.

● Strong willingness to learn about gemstones, jewelry fabrication, and material history.

● Quick response time, willingness to think critically, and pivot plans seamlessly

● Ability to work collaboratively and constructively with a small diverse team an absolute must

● Ability to multitask and remaining flexible to the needs of a growing, sometimes ambiguous, company

This is a new, full-time role with ample room for growth. Our ideal candidate has a genuine interest in fine jewelry and is available for immediate hire. Compensation will be based on experience. Since we’ll evolve this new role overtime, the candidate must be comfortable working independently within sometimes ambiguous guidelines.



Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line “Content & Community Manager” to careers@wwake.com