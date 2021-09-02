Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zoë Kravitz's Pearl-Encrusted Navy Moment

Revisiting this timeless Gabriela Hearst look and the bag that doesn't quite match, in the best way.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of New York paparazzi, we've been blessed with a plethora of candid shots of Zoë Kravitz having what appears to be a pretty perfect (and Channing Tatum-filled) summer over the past few weeks. I've thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to study the actor's innately cool 2021 off-duty style. (I even bought a tank top she wore last weekend.) And while Kravitz excels at that whole "I can look chic in a tank top and baggy pants" thing, she also cleans up real nice.

I'm intrigued by the way Kravitz pulls off a disheveled, bohemian aesthetic just as well as she does more polished, elegant, classic looks, like the one above. (It must have something to do with being super hot?) I remember loving this outfit Kravitz wore to the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala — a dark navy Gabriela Hearst dress with diamond quilting, covered in fresh water pearls, from the designer's Spring 2019 collection. It's accessorized with a big matching bow in Kravitz's hair, a pair of pearl earrings, as well as Hearst's signature "Demi" bag.

The bag, being a very different shade of navy from the dress, feels like Kravitz's little touch of rebellion. A less brave celebrity (or stylist — she works with Andrew Mukamal) would probably go for a white bag, but I love how she went with the unexpected for a cool, tonal effect.

Shop a few little navy bags in the gallery below.

