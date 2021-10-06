69 Crosby Consulting Is Seeking PR and Events Interns In New York, NY

Interns will be assisting the Fashion PR and Events division. Must be NYC based and available 2-3 days a week.
Responsibilities include
- Managing sample trafficking using Fashion GPS
- Organizing the showroom for stylist pulls
- Gathering press clippings of client hits
- Assisting at 69 Crosby organized events
- Assisting in daily research projects
Requirements
- Must be able to receive school credit
- Good communication and organization skills
- An ability to work efficiently under pressure
- Great attention to detail
- A can-do attitude and desire to learn
To Apply: Please send your resume to JR@69crosby.com, subject line PR & Events Internship.
www.69crosby.com
Instagram: @69crosbynyc