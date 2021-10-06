69 Crosby Consulting Is Seeking PR and Events Interns In New York, NY

69 Crosby is a Creative + Consulting agency led by Terry Long who has over 7 years of experience working with global luxury brands, ready-to-wear, retail and E-Commerce businesses.

Interns will be assisting the Fashion PR and Events division. Must be NYC based and available 2-3 days a week.

Responsibilities include

Managing sample trafficking using Fashion GPS

Organizing the showroom for stylist pulls

Gathering press clippings of client hits

Assisting at 69 Crosby organized events

Assisting in daily research projects

Requirements

Must be able to receive school credit

Good communication and organization skills

An ability to work efficiently under pressure

Great attention to detail

A can-do attitude and desire to learn

To Apply: Please send your resume to JR@69crosby.com, subject line PR & Events Internship.



www.69crosby.com

Instagram: @69crosbynyc