October 6, 2021
69 Crosby Consulting Is Seeking PR and Events Interns In New York, NY

69 Crosby is a Creative + Consulting agency led by Terry Long who has over 7 years of experience working with global luxury brands, ready-to-wear, retail and E-Commerce businesses.
Interns will be assisting the Fashion PR and Events division. Must be NYC based and available 2-3 days a week.

Responsibilities include

  • Managing sample trafficking using Fashion GPS
  • Organizing the showroom for stylist pulls
  • Gathering press clippings of client hits
  • Assisting at 69 Crosby organized events
  • Assisting in daily research projects

Requirements

  • Must be able to receive school credit
  • Good communication and organization skills
  • An ability to work efficiently under pressure
  • Great attention to detail
  • A can-do attitude and desire to learn

To Apply: Please send your resume to JR@69crosby.com, subject line PR & Events Internship.

www.69crosby.com
Instagram: @69crosbynyc

