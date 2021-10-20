Adele at a Basketball Game Looks Exactly How We Wish We Looked at a Basketball Game

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Adele attended the Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game in Los Angeles alongside Rich Paul, and, well, she looked exactly how we wish we looked at a basketball game.

Wearing a chocolate brown leather ensemble topped with a plush Louis Vuitton coat and a shiny, expensive-looking blowout, the singer was the living embodiment of luxury — a far cry from the team merch and spilled beer most of us tend to don at sporting events.

Often recognized for her signature beauty look — a voluminous-at-the-crown hairstyle, long nails and a tidy, precise cat-eye — Adele has been changing things up ever so slightly lately, while still maintaining that classically elegant air she pulls off so well. At last night's game in particular, her side part, tousled face-framing layers and bouncy, loose curls (most likely the result of some time spent wearing velcro rollers) were especially striking.

The hairstyle was enhanced by the shiny finish and multi-dimensional tonality of her hair color: The buttery blonde highlights are brighter and more vibrant than we're used to seeing on the singer, and the look underscores just how important hair color can be when it comes to showing off the nuances of a hairstyle. Highlights can shine a spotlight on a hairstyle, allowing the eye to really pick up on texture in a way that might not be possible without that multi-tonal effect.

But let's not get so lost in Adele's perfectly bouncy loose curls that we forget why we came here: to simply revel in her expensive-looking courtside getup. Even if we absolutely couldn't tell you who won last night's game, we're always absolutely rooting for Team Adele.

