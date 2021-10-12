AGMES Jewelry Seeking FULL-TIME IN-PERSON WHOLESALE + ECOMMERCE SALES COORDINATOR in New York CITY

AGMES is a New York-based jewelry line focusing on clean lines and sculptural silhouettes. All pieces are handmade locally in New York from precious metals. We are dedicated to creating pieces that will become modern heirlooms and embody a sense of timelessness. The collection is currently sold at top e-commerce and specialty retailers around the world, as well as at our own DTC site, www.agmesnyc.com.

We are a small team and seeking a candidate who is ambitious and hardworking to help with our growing business. Our ideal candidate is organized, a great multitasker, has strong attention to detail, with an interest in fashion and/or jewelry.

Job Responsibilities Include:



• Manage orders and relationships with wholesale accounts

• Ongoing sales analysis and support – including reorder and swap recommendations for wholesale accounts

• Process Order Confirmations, Invoices, and Packing Lists

• Assist in team’s communication with accounts and participate in market appointments and calls with buyers

• Track and follow up on payments from wholesale accounts

• Create and update linesheets as needed

• Oversee showroom set up and breakdown and market materials

• Create seasonal market recaps and appointment recaps

• Review terms, distribution, and partnership negotiations

• Ensure clients receive training materials and clinics are conducted

• Local store visits to maintain visual merchandising and conduct store trainings

• Manage and maintain e-commerce site and dropship accounts

• Generate monthly DTC sales report

• Oversee direct to consumer selling events – including trunkshows and store selling days

• Provide customer service support

• Work with Merchandise Assistant on order fulfillment and quality control, ensuring orders are shipped within delivery windows

• Communicate with Production Team on production needs and delivery windows

• Have superior organization and time management skills

• Be resourceful and solution oriented as obstacles arise

Requirements:



• Based in New York and available to work in-person

• Proficient in Excel

• Experience working with all store formats: large department stores, online retailers, concept shops and small boutiques

• Applicant must be team oriented with a can-do attitude

• Organized, with an ability to prioritize time-sensitive assignments

• Strong communication skills and attention to detail

• Strong sense of the fashion industry and marketplace, minimum 3 years experience



To apply please send your resume to: info@agmesnyc.com