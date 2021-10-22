I'm Not *Not* Freaking Out About This American Girl Collaboration

Photo: Courtesy of Stoney Clover Lane

Being an adult is pretty cool in a lot of ways, but one way in which it is actually kind of bullshit is that it is no longer acceptable for me to hang out with my American Girl dolls. Like, what's that about? My boyfriend is allowed to have literally five different video game systems and that is okay with society, but I have to keep Samantha and Felicity in a box in my parents' house? Ridiculous!

Anyway, until I can make owning actual American Girl dolls at 35 years-old cool again (and I am going to try, by god!), there's good news for folks like me: American Girl doll inspiration is hot hot hot in the fashion world. Designer Prabal Gurung collaborated with the iconic brand for his Spring 2022 fashion show; then, the company tapped three designers through Harlem's Fashion Row to create looks for its newest dolls and put on a runway of its own.

But if high fashion — or doll fashion — isn't quite in your lane, there's a new collaboration with accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane that's sure to slot right into your life with ease.

To celebrate American Girl's 35th anniversary, the accessories brand is releasing a line of bags and pouches designed around six OG American Girl dolls: Felicity Merriman, Kirsten Larson, Samantha Parkington, Addy Walker, Josefina Montoya, and Molly McIntire.

Each girl is represented by the patterns of the "Meet" dress she arrived in, sure to be instantly-recognizable to any person who received an American Girl catalog in the '90s. (To quote Connie Wang: "The way I immediately recognized all those patterns like they were my own family members.") As with all Stoney Clover Lane products, every piece in this collection is customizable with patches, which will include special gold-scalloped letters and patches with the faces of each doll (!!!), created just for this collaboration.

Surely, if you're reading this, you already have a favorite doll or two, so picking a pattern won't be a challenge. (It goes without saying that I have been a Samantha fan since day one.) Each pattern comes in four different styles, priced between $98 and $198. But you will have to snap up your picks fast when the collection launches on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. — it's limited edition, and judging by the reaction on social media, this is sure to go fast.

The hardest decision you'll make is trying to narrow it down to just one product. (Though, that's one of the cool parts of adulthood: deciding how to spend your own money by, say, blowing it on a complete set of American Girl x Stoney Clover Lane goods in your pattern of choice. Just sayin'.)

See the complete American Girl x Stoney Clover Lane collection in the gallery below and shop it on Oct. 22 at StoneyCloverLane.com and AmericanGirl.com:

