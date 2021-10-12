Great Outfits in Fashion History: Ana de Armas in a Blue Crush-Worthy Look

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Temperatures are starting to dip, and you know what that means: It's time to bust out all your best velvet pieces. (Personally, I think velvet is an appropriate fabric year-round, but I understand there are people who disagree with me.)

Don't own any velvet because you think it can be a fussy, prissy textile, something reserved for your grandma's holiday dresses? Not true! Velvet can be just as cool as leather, and if you don't believe me, let's check out this fun look worn by Ana de Armas to a Tiffany & Co event in September 2017.

The actor went for a matching top and pant from Monse's Fall 2017 collection in a shade of electric blue. What makes this look more Downtown than Uptown is the shape, from the off-the-shoulder cowl neck to the relaxed fit of the cargo pants. Finished off with a simple set of Tiffany & Co chains, the end result is proof that velvet can, in fact, be extremely cool.

Ready to take the chance with some velvet pieces of your own? Shop fun picks in the gallery below:

