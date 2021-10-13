Andrew Gelwicks Is Hiring A Styling Assistant In New York, NY

Celebrity fashion stylist and writer Andrew Gelwicks is looking for a full-time, paid styling assistant to begin immediately in New York City.

Celebrity fashion stylist and writer Andrew Gelwicks is looking for a full-time, paid styling assistant to begin immediately in New York City. This is a fast-paced position that requires strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and eagerness to immerse yourself in the trenches of celebrity styling.

Andrew is a New York City-based celebrity fashion stylist, writer, and speaker.

He worked at GQ and Teen Vogue before beginning his own venture as a celebrity fashion stylist. Andrew's portfolio includes rising and seasoned stars including Dixie D’Amelio, Catherine O’Hara, Michael Douglas, Susan Sarandon, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Luna Blaise, among others.

He has been profiled in Forbes, The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Times, People, Harper’s Bazaar, and WWD, among others, and was featured on the OUT100 in 2020.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:



· Coordinate sample trafficking with designers and showrooms

· Manage studio and oversee all samples coming in and out in a timely, organized manner

· Hire and supervise interns

· Assist with VIP fittings and be on-set for photoshoots



REQUIREMENTS:



· Must be based in NYC

· Able to start immediately

· Strong organizational skills

· Ability to cope with high pressure situations

· Passion and strong understanding of the fashion industry



To apply, please send your resumé to assistant@andrewgelwicks.com.