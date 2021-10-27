Must Read: An Anna Wintour Biography Is Coming, 'Vogue' Paris Is Now 'Vogue' France

Photo: Achim Aaron Harding/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

An Anna Wintour biography is coming

Amy Odell, who previously wrote a book about what fashion is like "from the back row," is coming out with a biography on the woman who will only sit front row at a fashion show: Anna Wintour. Odell announced the news via Instagram, with a caption to an image of the infamous Vogue editor-in-chief that reads: "I am beyond excited to share what I've spent the last three years working on: I wrote a biography of Anna Wintour. It is the product of interviews with more than 250 people." You can preorder the book here. {@instamyodell/Instagram}

Vogue Paris is now Vogue France

The head of editorial content at the French edition of Vogue, Eugénie Trochu, announced that Vogue Paris will now be known as Vogue France. In a message posted on her Instagram, Trochu revealed that the new name is more reflective of the diverse talent and voices that come from all over the country. {@eugenietrochu/Instagram}

Get to know the newest power player in the Arnault family

Vanessa Friedman profiled Frédéric Arnault, the 26-year-old chief executive of Tag Heuer and the fourth child of Bernard Arnault, for The New York Times. Though he may be the youngest CEO of a luxury watch brand, he's already making big moves in the space: "Mr. Arnault has changed the retail-wholesale balance of Tag Heuer, moving it toward the former and doubling down on e-commerce, which grew 329% in 2020 and is forecast to grow a further 87% in 2021." He's also changing where the company puts its money by going after a partnership with Porsche. The mid-twenty something has yet to start collecting art in true wealthy-family fashion, but he has kept up with his entrepreneurial lineage by collecting mentors. {The New York Times}

Fashion retail is having a maximalist moment

When it comes to retail design, a growing number of designers have swapped sparse interiors and white walls in favor of more whimsical decor and spaces with personality. Chavie Lieber took a closer look at how brands are ditching their minimalist store aesthetics and leaning into maximalism as a way to lure shoppers back in a new piece for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

Joseph Altuzarra talks mental health and coming back to NYFW at the 92Y's "Fashion Icons" series

Joseph Altuzarra took the stage at New York City's 92nd Street Y to speak with Fern Mallis as a part of her long-running "Fashion Icons" interview series on Oct. 21. During their conversation, the designer opened up about how designers and positive gay role models like Gianni Versace and Tom Ford inspired his love of fashion, as well as how Covid-19 forced him to face his mental health issues and how that led to his working with Kenneth Cole's Mental Health Coalition. Altuzarra also discussed why it was important to bring his show back to NYFW amid the rash of anti-Asian American violence. You can watch the conversation in full here. {Fashionista inbox}

