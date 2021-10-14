Great Outfits in Fashion History: Annabelle Dexter-Jones in Charlotte Ronson

Before she was Naomi Pierce, she was a downtown "It girl" whose style I tried to emulate.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Before there were Instagirls and influencers, New York had socialites, It girls and brand ambassadors — people who weren't necessarily famous for acting or singing, but still sat front row at fashion shows and got invited to (and photographed at) all the cool parties. Think: Paris Hilton, Alexa Chung, Cory Kennedy and Annabelle Dexter-Jones.

The latter was more of a quiet, downtown fixture — a regular at Chanel dinners and on Olivier Zahm's Purple Diary. She's the daughter of OG socialite Ann Dexter-Jones and Foreigner's Mick Jones, and a half-sibling to the Ronsons, including fashion designer Charlotte, for whom she served as a muse. Perhaps that's why Dexter-Jones, now an actor, so naturally embodies the role of Naomi Pierce, a member of a powerful (though far less artistic) New York family and tabloid fixture, in "Succession."

I'm rewatching the show as the season-three premiere approaches and remembering how much I loved her style during my early days in New York. She did that effortless cool-girl thing but made it her own, accenting perfect-fitting vintage Levi's and worn-in T-shirts with more expensive, classically feminine pieces like dainty blouses and cardigans, Chanel flats and headbands. The above look sticks out in my memory because it was the first time I remember buying something because I saw a famous person wearing it: her pink, sheer, lacy, vaguely western Charlotte Ronson blouse, which she made look so cool with vintage cutoffs, messy hair, an anklet and, of course, the It Bag of 2009, a Proenza Schouler PS1. I bought the blouse at a sample sale, and it was still probably the most expensive piece of clothing I'd purchased at that point in my life.

Like many of Dexter-Jones' looks, it's an outfit that would still be cool today, minus the more dated accessories (although I'm sure the P.S. 1 comeback is fast approaching). So shop a few similarly fun blouses to pair with jeans in the gallery below.

