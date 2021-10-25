Must Read: Anya Taylor-Joy Named Dior Global Brand Ambassador, Why Brands Want Shoppers To Start Their Holiday Shopping Early

Photo: Courtesy of Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy named Dior global brand ambassador

Anya Taylor-Joy has been named a global brand ambassador for Dior, which will see the "Queen's Gambit" star showcase creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's women's collections with make-up direction by Peter Philips. This news does not come as a surprise seeing as how Taylor-Joy has favored Dior on the red carpet, wearing couture designs by the brand for several awards shows this past year. {Fashionista inbox}

Why brands want shoppers to start their holiday shopping early this year

Several retailers like Nordstrom and target are pushing shoppers to buy their holiday gifts early this year due to the ongoing supply chain crisis. Dozens of brands are facing complications including Chinese power cuts in the midst of an energy crisis and factory closures in Vietnam due to a Delta variant outbreak, meaning delays may get worse. Chavie Lieber delves into how retailers can overcome these challenges in a new piece for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

