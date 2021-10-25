October 25, 2021
Publish date:

Must Read: Anya Taylor-Joy Named Dior Global Brand Ambassador, Why Brands Want Shoppers To Start Their Holiday Shopping Early

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.
Author:
anya-taylor-joy-dior-ambassador

Anya Taylor-Joy named Dior global brand ambassador 
Anya Taylor-Joy has been named a global brand ambassador for Dior, which will see the "Queen's Gambit" star showcase creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's women's collections with make-up direction by Peter Philips. This news does not come as a surprise seeing as how Taylor-Joy has favored Dior on the red carpet, wearing couture designs by the brand for several awards shows this past year. {Fashionista inbox} 

Why brands want shoppers to start their holiday shopping early this year 
Several retailers like Nordstrom and target are pushing shoppers to buy their holiday gifts early this year due to the ongoing supply chain crisis. Dozens of brands are facing complications including Chinese power cuts in the midst of an energy crisis and factory closures in Vietnam due to a Delta variant outbreak, meaning delays may get worse. Chavie Lieber delves into how retailers can overcome these challenges in a new piece for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Miu Miu show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall:Winter 2020:2021
News

Must Read: Anya Taylor-Joy Covers 'Vanity Fair,' Saweetie Fronts 'Cosmopolitan'

Plus, Solid & Striped gets into activewear.

Mar 23, 2021
zendaya-cfda-awards
News

Must Read: CFDA to Honor Zendaya and More, Phenomenal and Live Tinted Collaborate for Diwali

Plus, Tan France is launching a genderless outerwear brand.

Oct 19, 2021
london-next-generation
News

Must Read: London Fashion Week Gives Space to the Next Generation, Inside the Crocs Comeback

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Sep 22, 2021
vogue-forces-of-fashion-relaunch
News

Must Read: 'Vogue' Announces Lineup for 5th Forces of Fashion Conference, The New 'Gossip Girl' Cast Covers 'Cosmopolitan'

Plus, Valentino Beauty is launching makeup.

Apr 28, 2021