Great Outfits in Fashion History: A$AP Rocky in Calvin Klein Collection by Raf Simons

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

At the risk of stating the obvious, there are few, if any, looks that A$AP Rocky cannot pull off with aplomb. (Is it because he is insanely hot? It's not not that!) But there are a few times that the rapper has well and truly put together A Fit, like when he attended the Calvin Klein Fall 2018 runway in February of that year. It was to be one of Raf Simons's final collections for the now-defunct 205W37NYC label (the creative director announced his departure that December), but also one of his most memorable, with the popcorn-filled apocalyptic set that served as a backdrop for survivalist clothing.

That little fashion history aside, let's talk about A$AP Rocky! The man who regularly tops best-dressed lists — and who had just recently starred in a Calvin Klein campaign with A$AP Mob — arrived in a head-to-toe layered look from the brand. I personally think the star is the oversized striped knit, but there are no losers in this outfit, from the color-blocked outerwear to the signature Calvin Klein white boots, which still look fresh several seasons out.

An easy shortcut to copying his style this fall would be picking up a pair of white boots of your own. Rocky would go on to make a snow angel in the piles of popcorn, so for added authenticity on the cheap, feel free to stick a few popped kernels of corn to your knits. Stylish and a snack! Just like A$AP Rocky. Okay I'll see myself out.

