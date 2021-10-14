October 14, 2021
Autumn PR is hiring a PR Assistant and Account Executive in NYC Office

Autumn PR is a modern communications firm with a focus on beauty and wellness providing a tailored approach inspired by bold, unconventional thinking.
Positions report to senior staff

PR Assistant:

Autumn PR is seeking a PR Assistant to support our team. We are looking for an organized and motivated self-starter who takes initiative and is hoping to grow within the company. Candidate must be able to juggle multiple clients in a fast-paced environment.

Duties: Daily media and social media monitoring, press and social media clipping, send outs and mailers, maintaining stock and organizing beauty closets, updating media lists regularly, assisting with monthly reporting and tracking.

PR Account Executive:

Autumn PR is seeking a PR Account Executive to work across a variety of beauty and wellness brands. Looking for a seasoned beauty and wellness expert with a minimum of three years in house or agency beauty PR experience.

To apply: please send your resume to info@autumnpr.com

