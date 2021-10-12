Must Read: Bad Bunny Covers 'Allure,' Zendaya Fronts 'InStyle'

Photo: Camila Falquez/Courtesy of Condé Nast

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Bad Bunny covers Allure

Bad Bunny is the cover star of Allure's November 2021 issue, photographed by Camila Falquez. In the accompanying story, available in both English and Spanish, he talks to Patricia Tortolani about his approach to beauty, his love of WWE and his upcoming acting roles in "Narcos: Mexico" and "Bullet Train." {Allure}

Zendaya fronts InStyle

Over at InStyle, Zendaya covers the magazine's annual Best Dressed issue, shot by AB+DM, and speaks with editor-in-chief Laura Brown about moving behind the camera, preparing for tough scenes and standing up for herself. {InStyle}

Daniella Vitale joins Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo named Daniella Vitale CEO of North America, WWD reports. The former Barneys New York and Tiffany & Co. executive actually started her career in merchandising at the brand, the publication notes. She begins her new role Oct. 18. {WWD}

Nuuly launches resale platform

On Tuesday, Urban Outfitters Inc.'s subscription rental service Nuuly introduces a new arm of its business: a resale marketplace that allows customers to sell their used clothes through an iOS app, called Nuuly Thrift. Earnings from sales can either go to a bank account or be redeemed "for Nuuly Cash, which will be worth 10% more at Nuuly Thrift and any URBN brand," according to a press release. The also company plans on donating 1% of Nuuly Thrift revenue to Stripe Climate's carbon removal initiatives. {Fashionista Inbox}

Away introduces designer collaborations

Away is starting an annual designer collaboration series, and for its first installment, the luggage brand asked Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola and Ji Won Choi to put their own spins on three of its core silhouettes: the Large Everywhere Bag, the Front Pocket Backpack and the Travel Pouch Set. The collection will be available starting on Oct. 14 at awaytravel.com and Away's 13 retail locations, with prices ranging from $55 to $295. See all the products in the gallery below.

9 Gallery 9 Images

Homepage image: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.