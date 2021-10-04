Must Read: Balenciaga Got Its Own Episode of 'The Simpsons,' What Beauty Brands Should Know About Expanding Beyond DTC

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Balenciaga got its own episode of "The Simpsons"

Always one to take a different approach to the runway, Demna Gvasalia partnered with "The Simpsons" to debut a special 10-minute episode of the cartoon for Balenciaga's Spring 2022 presentation in Paris. The episode featured cameos by Anna Wintour along with grouchy bartender Moe in a big-shouldered camel coat. According to a statement from the fashion house, the bespoke cartoon "is the latest in a progression of activations that push certain boundaries set up between fashion and other forms of entertainment, culture and technology, shifting the brand away from an easily definable category." {WWD}

What beauty brands should know about expanding beyond DTC retail

Vegamour founder Daniel Hodgdon and Maes Face founder Maddie Fantle caught up with Beauty Independent to discuss how their brands expanded from being direct-to-consumer to selling with other retailers. Their conversation with Jenny Berg touched on raising brand awareness and assessing profitability, as well as the preparations that go into launching at a big-time retailer like Sephora or Urban Outfitters. {Beauty Independent}

Sarah Burke named editor-in-chief of Them

Condé Nast announced the appointment of Sarah Burke as editor-in-chief of Them; she'll start Oct. 11. Burke has spent the last few years at Vice and, earlier this year, she oversaw the production of the Vice World News documentary series "Transnational," which highlights issues around transgender rights globally. "LGBTQ people have always been at the forefront of cultural trends and social change," said Burke in a press statement. "I couldn't be more honored to lead them. in telling those incredibly important stories of activism and ingenuity and to bring them onto new platforms." {Fashionista inbox}

How fashion brands are navigating NFTs

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, can take you into a very lucrative world of make-believe, so it's no surprise that fashion brands want in on the fun. In a new piece for Glossy, Zofia Zwieglinska provides an overview of the different brand strategies for approaching the NFT space within fashion, looking at individual shifts, how the cryptocurrency carbon emissions are being countered and what's on the horizon in the space. {Glossy}

Nomasei launched sustainable, size-inclusive thigh-high boots

The Paris-based sustainable shoe brand Nomasei has launched a new pair of over-the-knee boots that have been adapted to fit a more size-inclusive range of legs and thighs. The tall boots are made with leather that uses a special cotton lining that allows for more durability and stretch, and they are made using one long piece of leather so that there are no uncomfortable horizontal stitches that can cause knee or thigh bulges. The shoes retail for $850 and are available for pre-order now until Oct. 15. Secure a pair here. {Fashionista inbox}

Nomasei the Whisper boot.

Homepage photo: Peter White/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.