October 7, 2021
The 29 Best Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week Street Style

Including electric eyeliner and brown-tinged lipstick, both of which are perfect for fall.
On the street at Paris Fashion Week.

As the Spring 2022 shows came to a close in Paris, the fashion set leaned into both laid-back, minimalist beauty looks and flashier, fun ones, too. 

Outside the shows, we spotted a slew of hair trends: all manner of twists and braids, cropped bobs, soft waves. There were also plenty of hair accessories, including printed scarves, claw clips and logo-adorned barrettes. On the makeup front, we spotted electric eyeliner and brown-tinged lipstick, both of which are perfect for fall, should you feel so inspired at the moment.

In the gallery below, see all our favorite hair and makeup street style moments from Paris Fashion Week. 

For a look at some of our favorite beauty looks from Milan Fashion Week street style, click through the gallery below.

