October 21, 2021
Publish date:

11 Blow-Dryer Brushes That Make Hairstyling So Much Easier

With these tools and a little practice, just about anyone can get a bouncy, salon-like blowout at home.
Author:
blow dryer brushes mian

With the right tool and a little practice, just about anyone can get a bouncy, sleek, salon-like DIY blowout. We promise. But rather than trying to learn how to wield both a blow-dryer and a styling brush like a pro, why not streamline things and try a blow-dryer brush which combines the whole process into one handy, low-maintenance tool?

In the gallery below, we've rounded up a variety of the top blow-dryer brushes on the market — from high-tech, multi-use devices with interchangeable brushes for an ultra-custom experience to simpler, more budget-friendly options. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

infiniti-pro-conair-knot-dr-paddle-brush
remington-wet2style-blow-dry-brush
head-kandy-commitment-issues-blow-dryer-brush
11
Gallery
11 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

blowdryer-promo.jpg
Beauty

Back to Basics: How to Find The Best Blow-Dryer

Here's what you need to know if you're going to invest in a new tool.

Dec 6, 2017
blow-dryers-promo
Beauty

4 Weird, Innovative Hair-Dryers That Are Changing The DIY Blowout For Good

A closer look at the new crop of tools making hair styling smarter, faster and easier.

Dec 6, 2017
curly-hair-diffusers-promo
Beauty

11 Hair Diffusers That Will Make Your Curls Look Their Best

It's about time you add this wave-transforming tool to your routine.

Feb 8, 2019
harry-josh-promo
Editors' Picks

Steph Refuses to Use Any Blow-Dryer But This One

I even travel with it.

Nov 8, 2017