11 Blow-Dryer Brushes That Make Hairstyling So Much Easier

With these tools and a little practice, just about anyone can get a bouncy, salon-like blowout at home.

Photo: Courtesy of T3

With the right tool and a little practice, just about anyone can get a bouncy, sleek, salon-like DIY blowout. We promise. But rather than trying to learn how to wield both a blow-dryer and a styling brush like a pro, why not streamline things and try a blow-dryer brush which combines the whole process into one handy, low-maintenance tool?

In the gallery below, we've rounded up a variety of the top blow-dryer brushes on the market — from high-tech, multi-use devices with interchangeable brushes for an ultra-custom experience to simpler, more budget-friendly options. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

11 Gallery 11 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.