The Happiest Knitwear Is on Etsy

Even as temperatures drop, the forecast is looking sunny on the sweater front.

Designers got the mood-boosting fashion memo for Fall 2021, and those happy cardigans we fell in love with on the runway have trickled down to all sorts of bold, colorful knitwear for the season — the boldest and most colorful of which you'll find on Etsy. On the platform, dopamine dressers in cold climates can find plenty of knitters from all over the globe who can offer a warm hug with their wooly creations. Whether you're in the market for a cozy mohair-blend pastel cardigan or a pullover with patchwork details in rich rainbow hues, read on to discover seven of our favorite Etsy knitwear shops.

The Beanie Man

The Beanie Man Thanks Grandma Fisherman Beanie, $30, available here.

The easiest way to turn a chilly frown upside down is with a multicolored beanie that'll cheer up your winter look. Based in Massachusetts, The Beanie Man is a Black-owned Etsy shop that makes soft fisherman beanies in array of conversation-starting hues and patterns. Most of the snug-fit hats are made from a premium acrylic that has a satiny feel.

Price Range: $23-$30

Shop at: The Beanie Man

Bhava Crafts

Bhava Crafts Crochet Cardigan, $81, available here (sizes XXS-XL).

With its selection of colorful crochet cardigans and button-down shirts, Bhava Crafts boasts a grown-up festival aesthetic. Based in Istanbul, the shop offers a selection of covetable Granny Square jackets that are perfect for layering, as well as mini dresses and sweater vests. Most of the products listed on the Etsy shop can be made in an array of colors and sizes, and you can even work with the owner to create a bespoke knit.

Price Range: $27-$315

Shop at: Bhava Crafts

Knittedly

Knittedly Mohair Cardigan, $242, available here (sizes UK 8-14).

Fans of fuzz will appreciate the oversized, balloon-sleeved wares Knittedly has to offer. Hand-knit in the U.K.'s quaint Cotswolds region, Knittedly's garments are made to order with locally sourced natural mohair yarns. Each piece is customizable in shape and size, with a sweater menu serving vibrantly patterned vests, long and short cardigans, crewneck pullovers and beanies.

Price Range: $36-$308

Shop at: Knittedly

My Charming Wool

My Charming Wool Striped Mohair Cardigan, $207, available here (sizes S-XL).

Based in Ukraine, My Charming Wool is a passion project that celebrates generations of people who've created cozy things. Shop owner Viktoria attributes her love of knitting to her grandma and mom, who always made her feel at home in handmade clothes. My Charming Wool uses high-quality wool, mostly merino and alpaca wool. Highlights from the Etsy store include a glitter-trimmed, colorful striped mohair cardigan and a cropped rainbow sweater vest; cozy accessories like socks, leg warmers and mittens round out My Charming Wool's assortment of gift-worthy knitted pieces.

Price Range: $4-$207

Shop at: My Charming Wool

Open Mind

Open Mind Patchwork Mohair Sweater, $120, available here (one size).

Launched by a mother and daughter needlewomen duo in 2016, Open Mind is a Ukraine-based brand of mohair knitwear. A desire to spread joy is evident in the shop's ombre knits and punchy-hued pieces. (A bright strawberry pink mohair cape-style cardigan is a current standout.) Those looking for a happy prep fix will appreciate its chunky knitted polo shirt, while those with upcoming nuptials will love the white bridal sweaters accented with sweet details like bows.

Price Range: $35-$275

Shop at: Open Mind Style

Romantic Knitwear

Romantic Knitwear Oversized Mohair Bomber, $180, available here (one size).



Romantic Knitwear specializes in oversized comfort. All hand-knit in Slovakia, the pieces are made with warmth and softness in mind, using alpaca, cotton, merino, mohair and silk. Its super chunky vests and open-front cardigans are winter must-haves — the fluffy wares are available in 27 colors, from a moodier olive to a fiery crimson, and will feel like your perfect snuggly match, because they're all made using your exact measurements.

Price Range: $23-$240

Shop at: Romantic Knitwear

You Had Me At Yarn

You Had Me At Yarn Chunky Knit Mohair Sweater, $272, available here (size UK 12).

You Had Me at Yarn is a luxury knitwear label hailing from Rotterdam. Fit and high quality yarns are the top priorities for owner Karin Bijsterbosch. The shop's sweaters are made in small batches, so there are only a select few ready to ship at any moment, but custom orders are encouraged. Bijsterbosch's current cuddly range features a fun colorblock sweater with balloon sleeves and a mixed effect cardigan that has tones of beige, pink, lilac, purple, rust and fuchsia.

Price Range: $230-$280

Shop at: You Had Me At Yarn

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

