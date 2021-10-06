October 6, 2021
Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the Paris Spring 2022 Runways
Publish date:

It's shaping up to be a good season for handbag lovers.
Author:

Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

Paris may be last on the fashion month circuit, but it's not, in any way, least, especially when it comes to the accessory propositions for any given season. That feels especially true as we look across the last round of Spring 2022 runways and find ourselves having a hard time whittling down our edit of favorite handbags. From the oversized totes at Kenneth Ize to the velvety pouches at Loewe to the slick satchels at Stella McCartney, spring is shaping up to be a good season for bag lovers. 

Check out Fashionista's favorite Spring 2022 handbags from Paris Fashion Week in the gallery, below.

Valli bag S22 009
Kenneth Ize bag S22 001
Kenneth Ize bag S22 003
57
Gallery
57 Images

