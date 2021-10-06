Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the Paris Spring 2022 Runways

Paris may be last on the fashion month circuit, but it's not, in any way, least, especially when it comes to the accessory propositions for any given season. That feels especially true as we look across the last round of Spring 2022 runways and find ourselves having a hard time whittling down our edit of favorite handbags. From the oversized totes at Kenneth Ize to the velvety pouches at Loewe to the slick satchels at Stella McCartney, spring is shaping up to be a good season for bag lovers.

Check out Fashionista's favorite Spring 2022 handbags from Paris Fashion Week in the gallery, below.

57 Gallery 57 Images

