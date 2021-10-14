October 14, 2021
13 New Eye Shadow Palettes Worth Adding to Your Makeup Collection

Including shimmering metallics, unexpected brights, versatile neutrals and perfectly matched monochromes.
Eye shadow palettes can be among the priciest items in a makeup collection — and they also tend to take up the most room in a makeup bag. So what makes one actually worth adding to your stash? It has to be a multi-tasking and long-lasting; it can't contain a single "dud" shade that rarely gets used. It must be able to create a broad range of different makeup looks, and beautiful (and bonus points for re-useable!) packaging doesn't hurt matters, either. The latest crop of eye palettes check all these boxes, and they offer up a dazzling array of shimmering metallics, unexpected brights, versatile neutrals and perfectly matched monochromes. 

In the gallery below, we've rounded up the most beautiful new eye shadow palettes out there right now. Click through to see (and shop!) 'em all. 

