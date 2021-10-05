October 6, 2021
Publish date:

The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022

Outfits to pin to your fall moodboard.
Author:
On the street at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022. 

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022. 

Au revoir, Paris Fashion Week! While we're sad that our visit to the French capital is coming to an end, the sartorial lessons we picked up on the runways and on the streets will stay on our mental moodboards for months to come. The fashion crowd — and their furry pets — inspired us with their clever pattern mixing, bold use of color and comfort-first dressing (one showgoer wore a duvet-like coat and fuzzy slippers). 

See our favorites street-style moments from the City of Lights below. Then, check out our favorite street-style looks from Milan, if you're so inclined.

paris-fashion-week-spring-2022-street-style-83
paris-fashion-week-spring-2022-street-style-4
paris-fashion-week-spring-2022-street-style-2
75
Gallery
75 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

paris-fashion-week-fall-2021-street-style
Fashion Week

The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2021

Outfits that will make you excited about leaving your house ahead.

Mar 11, 2021
hp-best-paris-fashion-week-street-style-spring-2020
Fashion Week

The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2020

Plus, browse all of our images from the week in one place.

Oct 3, 2019
paris-fashion-week-fall-2020-street-style-best
Fashion Week

The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020

Plus, browse all of our images from the week in one place.

Mar 5, 2020
paris-fashion-week-fall-2020-street-style-day-3
Fashion Week

The Street-Style Crowd Was All About Orange on Day 3 of Paris Fashion Week

Every shade, from rust to traffic cone.

Feb 28, 2020