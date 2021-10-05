The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022. Photo: Imaxtree

Au revoir, Paris Fashion Week! While we're sad that our visit to the French capital is coming to an end, the sartorial lessons we picked up on the runways and on the streets will stay on our mental moodboards for months to come. The fashion crowd — and their furry pets — inspired us with their clever pattern mixing, bold use of color and comfort-first dressing (one showgoer wore a duvet-like coat and fuzzy slippers).

See our favorites street-style moments from the City of Lights below. Then, check out our favorite street-style looks from Milan, if you're so inclined.

75 Gallery 75 Images

