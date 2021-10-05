13 Perfect-for-Fall Perfumes to Try Right Now

Photo: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

As the seasons change, clothing isn't the only cooler-weather swap to contemplate: It's also time to also consider a fragrance wardrobe change-up.

In the fall, light, breezy floral-, citrus- and coconut-tinged perfumes make way for more autumnal accords — think rich blends that feature cedar wood, musk, leather, vetiver, amber or patchouli. Or for those craving something a little less mainstream, there are a host of scents that draw on notes of matcha, vanilla orchid, pear blossom, brown sugar, bitter orange or pink pepper. These complex, enveloping fragrances are the olfactory equivalent of being wrapped in a beloved cozy sweater (you know, that one that's somehow not the least bit itchy?).

In the gallery below, we've rounded up a selection of the loveliest fall-ready fragrances, from roll-on perfume oils that last all day and won't dry out skin to those clad in beautifully designed flacons worthy of vanity real estate. There's something for every taste — and budget. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

13 Gallery 13 Images

