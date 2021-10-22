October 22, 2021
Publish date:

Help Cut Waste From Your Beauty Routine With These Reusable Makeup Wipes

Bonus: It doesn't get much more luxurious than using plush organic cotton to sweep away the day's dirt, grime and mascara.
Author:
reusable-makeup-remover-wipes

Swapping out disposable, single-use makeup wipes for reusable, long-lasting muslin cloths, microfiber towels or cotton rounds is one of the simplest changes you can make to your beauty routine if you're looking to produce less waste and be a bit more sustainable. (Plus, it doesn't get much more luxurious than using plush organic cotton to sweep away the day's dirt, grime and mascara.) Plenty of our favorite skin-care brands have created their own skin-care cloths to accompany their makeup removers, toners, essences and serums. All of them are gentle on skin and washable, and some of them even come with handy mesh bags to make laundering them ultra-simple.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up 16 of our favorite reusable makeup remover cloths, pads and wipes. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

grn-2-in-1-face-cleansing-pads
summer-fridays-self-care-club-reusable-rounds
kubra-kay-face-eraser
16
Gallery
16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

briogeo-avocado-hair-mask
Beauty

The 24 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in June

Jun 30, 2020
beautycounter-the-clean-deo-main
Beauty

19 Refillable Beauty Products to Help Cut the Waste (and Plastic!) From Your Routine

You'll probably be shocked by how many of your favorites can be refilled and re-used.

Jul 12, 2021
beauty tools gift guide promo
Beauty

22 Skin-Care Tools (for Any Budget) That Make Excellent Gifts

These face and body gadgets will let your loved ones buff, sculpt, exfoliate, brighten, smooth and treat their skin with plenty of TLC.

Dec 4, 2020
hydrating-eye-creams-promo
Beauty

19 Hydrating Eye Creams to Help Fake a Well-Rested Look

Because being constantly told you look tired is just the worst.

Jun 11, 2021