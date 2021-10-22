Help Cut Waste From Your Beauty Routine With These Reusable Makeup Wipes

Bonus: It doesn't get much more luxurious than using plush organic cotton to sweep away the day's dirt, grime and mascara.

Photo: Courtesy of Cocokind

Swapping out disposable, single-use makeup wipes for reusable, long-lasting muslin cloths, microfiber towels or cotton rounds is one of the simplest changes you can make to your beauty routine if you're looking to produce less waste and be a bit more sustainable. (Plus, it doesn't get much more luxurious than using plush organic cotton to sweep away the day's dirt, grime and mascara.) Plenty of our favorite skin-care brands have created their own skin-care cloths to accompany their makeup removers, toners, essences and serums. All of them are gentle on skin and washable, and some of them even come with handy mesh bags to make laundering them ultra-simple.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up 16 of our favorite reusable makeup remover cloths, pads and wipes. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

