October 6, 2021
Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From PFW Spring 2022
Publish date:

Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From PFW Spring 2022

From eye-grabbing platforms to colorful new riffs on your go-to comfy sandals.
Author:

Photo: Courtesy of Chloé

If you were thinking that your wish list of Spring 2022 shoes was already getting too long after the New York, London and Milan runways... Well, the Paris footwear debuts aren't exactly going to help. Whether you're looking for a new pair of eye-grabbing platforms or colorful new riffs on your go-to comfy sandal silhouette, the brands presenting collections in the City of Lights have covetable options for you.

See all the best Spring 2022 shoes from Paris Fashion Week in the gallery, below.

Givenchy shs S22 020
Chloe SS22 details 002
Chloe SS22 details 007a
52
Gallery
52 Images

