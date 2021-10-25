Great Outfits in Fashion History: Cate Blanchett in Givenchy Couture at the 2011 Academy Awards

Cate Blanchett in Givenchy Couture at the 2011 Academy Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adele's "73 Questions" with Vogue gave me about 200 more reasons to love her — aside from her impeccable choice of kitchen countertops and cabinet colors, the singer revealed that Cate Blanchett is her style icon, a declaration that confirms her sartorial taste is as impressive as her delivery of any melody. Much like an Adele song, Blanchett's red carpet looks stay with you long after an awards show: They're powerfully unique and boast an ethereal quality that a couture gown could not accomplish on its own.

At the 2011 Academy Awards, Blanchett made a poised and memorable appearance in a lilac Givenchy Couture dress. The ground-sweeping chiffon gown featured an architectural breast piece and chartreuse beading along the back and shoulders. Magazines praised the actor for her avant grade choice, even though there is something so remarkably simple and graceful about its design. The breast piece, specifically, resembled more of a ceremonial or sacred garment, whereas now it's become a trend in its own right, only more sculptural and armor-like — think Tom Ford's anatomical chrome ones and Loewe's artful gold pieces.

Since most of us aren't heading into battle or a major awards show anytime soon, we've rounded up some lilac dresses inspired by Blanchett's Givenchy look that will turn heads at any wedding or otherwise fancy occasion.

