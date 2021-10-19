Must Read: CFDA to Honor Zendaya and More, Phenomenal and Live Tinted Collaborate for Diwali

Zendaya at the 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy and Model Alliance to be honored at CFDA Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has announced three additional honorees for the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 10: Zendaya will be honored with this year's Fashion Icon Award for her global impact on fashion; Anya Taylor-Joy will be named the Face of the Year; the Model Alliance will receive the Positive Social Influence Award. {Fashionista inbox}

Phenomenal and Live Tinted collaborate on Diwali holiday gift

Deepica Mutyala, the founder of Live Tinted, has joined forces with Meena Harris, the founder of Phenomenal Women in celebration of India's biggest holiday, Diwali. Their limited-edition box, available Tuesday until Nov. 4, is designed to honor the South Asian community as a whole. Each kit will include an assortment of Live Tinted's best-selling products, as well as a limited-edition orange "Phenomenally Brown" hoodie. You can purchase the box for $90 on the Phenomenal Women website. {Fashionista inbox}

Phenomenal x Live Tinted. Photo: Courtesy of Phenomenal x Live Tinted

Tan France is launching a genderless outerwear brand

Tan France is coming for your winter wardrobe: The designer and television personality has designed a collection of genderless outerwear that will be available for purchase in November. The initial collection includes seven different styles of overcoats and zip-up jackets, which retail for $375-$475. According to the press release, the debut collection is inspired by France's Pakistani heritage, his youth in England and his home in Utah. You can preview the collection and get on the waitlist here. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Was Him

