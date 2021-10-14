Must Read: Chanel to Stage Métiers d'Art in Paris, Can Brands Make Billboards Go Viral?

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel to stage Métiers d'Art show at new craftsmanship hub in Paris

Chanel announced on Thursday that its upcoming Métiers d'Art show, slated for Dec. 7, will take place close to home (again) — at Paris' le19M, a new craftsmanship hub in Porte d'Aubervilliers that houses "eleven resident maisons d'art and their six hundred artisans and experts working for Chanel and other great names in luxury," according to a press release. These are: embroiderer and tweed maker Lesage (plus its embroidery school and Lesage Intérieurs), embroidery workshop Montex (and MTX, its decoration department), shoemaker Massaro, feather and flower maker Lemarié, milliner Maison Michel, pleater Lognon, grand flou atelier Paloma, goldsmith Goossens and lingerie and swim brand Eres. {Fashionista Inbox}

Can brands make billboards go viral?

Business of Fashion's Alexandra Mondalek reports on the resurgence of "out-of-home market" advertising, which, as she explains, "includes any ad that appears outdoors or in a major public space like billboards, wild postings (posters pasted on buildings and other areas), public transit and more," citing recent campaigns from brands big and small, from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Tiffany & Co. to MadHappy and Youth to the People. {Business of Fashion}

