Chillhouse Is Hiring An Influencer & Communications Intern In New York, NY

Chillhouse, the authority in modern self-care based in NYC, is looking for a full-time Influencer & Communications Intern. This role would be a valuable learning experience for those looking to acquire more hands-on experience in social media/community and influencer partnerships with tasks relating to content creation, production, editing, marketing, and growth strategies.

Key Responsibilities Include:

Assist with content creation of assets for the following platforms: Instagram (feed, reels, stories, IGTV), TikTok.

Communicate with marketing team about state of content execution and timelines

Help pitch ideas according to product launches and other marketing needs

Assist marketing coordinator with Ambassador program

Assist founder in personal content project needs, such as branded content

Handle community engagement on social media

Assistant with brand partnerships and events

Assist with media & influencer bookings

Work alongside founder and marketing coordinator to execute on big picture visions for social media growth

Handle with influencer gifting & tracking UGC

Work alongside our ads team to help create content for ads across platforms

About You:

Excited to work in a fast-paced startup office environment

Passionate about social media. Must be heavily active in IG and have basic knowledge of TikTok

Must love bringing creative ideas to the table

In-the-know about the latest health and beauty trends, trending influencers, and relevant brands

Comfortable juggling a variety of tasks in a single day

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and able to adapt writing voice to reflect current needs

Highly-organized and able to anticipate future needs

Has a “no task is too small” attitude - maybe you even enjoy the occasional meticulous task!

Upbeat and caring attitude, ready to help a small, tight-knit team as well as loyal customers

This is a full time role with hourly compensation and brand perks. To apply, please email your resume & cover letter to jobs@chillhouse.com. In the subject line, please let us know if you're team FACIAL, MASSAGE or NAILS. Please include any relevant social media handles.



We look forward to meeting you!



This is an NYC based internship. Must be willing to shoot in various locations in Manhattan. Must be vaccinated.