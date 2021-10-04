October 4, 2021
CJW Is Hiring A Freelance PR Assistant In New York, NY

CJW is looking for a freelance Public Relations Assistant to work 1-2 days a week starting ASAP.
CJW is a NYC based accessories line featuring hand drawn illustrations digitally print on scarves, pajamas and small accessories. CJW is looking for a freelance Public Relations Coordinator to work 1-2 days a week starting ASAP. Freelancer will work directly with our founder and designer Christina J. Wang. Minimum 2 years of Fashion PR experience. Position will be remote. The person will work on press outreach, samples trafficking and gifting.

Responsibilities:
· Build, develop and manage brand relationships with editors, celebrities, bloggers, etc…
· Sample trafficking & inventory management
· Updating of publication, VIP & influencer contacts lists
· Oversee Press coverage tracking and logging
· Drafting and distribution of product pitches to all relevant media outlets
· Identify new business opportunities and grow brand’s exposure

The Ideal Candidate
· A minimum of 2 years of experience in Public Relations and an understanding of the fashion industry
· Self-starter with strong organizational skills who can multi-task and prioritize
· Well versed in media, fashion, culture, and entertainment industry trends
· Proven relationships with media and business contacts that have delivered demonstrable results
· Skilled at writing press releases and other PR related documents

To Apply: Please send your resume to yo@shopcjw.com subject line Freelance Public Relations Assistant.

