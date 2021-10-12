CULTUREEDIT Is Hiring A MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING COORDINATOR In Los Angeles

CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store is the go-to destination for art, fashion, design by queer artists, and brands that have a positive attitude towards sexuality.

Image courtesy of CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store

CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store is the go-to destination for art, fashion, design by queer artists, and brands that have a positive attitude towards sexuality. The online store carries products across categories by artists that include Tom of Finland, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring (among many others), and brands that include JW Anderson, Walter van Beirendonck and Comme des Garçons (among others). The store also carries an extensive assortment of adult and novelty goods. Its gallery space and online platform also organizes exhibitions with a rotating roster of cross-disciplinary artists.

CULTUREEDIT manages all licensing for Tom of Finland Foundation, as well as special projects, creative direction and public relations for a number of clients including Henzel Studio and Bernhard Willhelm.

We are seeking a full-time candidate to support our creative marketing and merchandising operations. Candidates should be highly motivated, intellectually curious, and eager to work alongside many of the most creative and established names in contemporary culture.

Duties



• Write and edit content for different platforms such as social media, website, and press releases based on current trends and topics.

• Assist with marketing, production research and general administrative duties

• Maintaining organization and design of the online store

• Managing communications on behalf of CEO

• Oversee media campaigns and influencer outreach

• Project management of artist exhibitions, product development, and special projects.

• Assisting with administrative responsibilities including, but not limited to, the development of the mailing list database.

• Supporting the team in a development role through the creation of new retail leads and opportunities.

Qualifications



• Knowledge of relevant marketing tools, trends, and applications

• Experience with Adobe Photoshop, Indesign, and ability to execute basic design projects

• Ability to feel comfortable learning new technology programs

• Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills with attention to detail

• Interest in art, design, queer culture, marketing and branding

• Extremely organized and able to multitask in a fast-paced small business environment.

• Self-driven, independent approach to problem solving and identifying new opportunities



This is a full-time position.



Located in Los Angeles.



To apply:



If interested please email info@tomoffinlandstore.com with your resume and brief cover letter explaining your interest in this experience. Please also include when you can start.