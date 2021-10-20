DOBBIN ST Is Hiring A Senior Event Planner In Brooklyn, NY

Dobbin St is looking for a senior Event Planner looking to transition into a new industry (wedding + social event) with a ton of room for growth!

Dobbin St is looking for a senior Event Planner looking to transition into a new industry (wedding + social event) with a ton of room for growth! We specialize in hosting and producing high-end weddings, corporate and social events. Our clients include; Spotify, TED, Discovery Chanel, Everlane, Adidas and many more! We're seeking candidates with strong event planning/coordination background, interpersonal & organizational skills + attention to detail. You will be responsible for planning and producing high-end weddings and other social events at our venue. This is a client-facing role for an experienced planner, and we are hiring urgently. Please respond by sending us your resume.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Conducting site tours and meetings with prospective clients to discuss type of event desired, budget and availability

Report to the Sales Director, take over clients once they have booked to begin the planning process (calls, meetings, zooms)

Manage all aspects of events, from pre-planning to on-site coordination and post event follow up

Assist in vendor selection, contract negotiation and logistical planning

Maintain event budget, facilitate and track payments and invoices

Create necessary organizational documents for each unique event such as timeline and floor plans

Provide onsite execution of all events, managing vendors and staff

Work closely with clients to meet expectations, provide support, and wedding expertise

Requirements:

Proven wedding or event planning experience. Must have 1 - 2 years experience

Willingness to learn and adapt/grow into different roles. You will be working with a small team, so teamwork and support is key in your role

Strong networking and negotiating skills

Excellent problem-solving, organizational, and time management skills

Exceptional communication and customer service skills

Detail-oriented, resourceful, and a self-starter

Catering or hospitality experience is a plus

Able to work in a team environment and welcome feedback and direction

Great energy and professional attitude; willingness to put the time in necessary to get the job done well

Available for full-time weekly schedule, plus nights, weekends and holidays for onsite events

To Apply: Please send your resume to kevi@dobbinst.com, subject line Senior Event Planner.