October 20, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

DOBBIN ST Is Hiring A Senior Event Planner In Brooklyn, NY

Dobbin St is looking for a senior Event Planner looking to transition into a new industry (wedding + social event) with a ton of room for growth!
Author:
dobbin st MarisaJustin-LoveLikeOurs-199
2
Gallery
2 Images

Dobbin St is looking for a senior Event Planner looking to transition into a new industry (wedding + social event) with a ton of room for growth! We specialize in hosting and producing high-end weddings, corporate and social events. Our clients include; Spotify, TED, Discovery Chanel, Everlane, Adidas and many more! We're seeking candidates with strong event planning/coordination background, interpersonal & organizational skills + attention to detail. You will be responsible for planning and producing high-end weddings and other social events at our venue. This is a client-facing role for an experienced planner, and we are hiring urgently. Please respond by sending us your resume.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Conducting site tours and meetings with prospective clients to discuss type of event desired, budget and availability
  • Report to the Sales Director, take over clients once they have booked to begin the planning process (calls, meetings, zooms)
  • Manage all aspects of events, from pre-planning to on-site coordination and post event follow up
  • Assist in vendor selection, contract negotiation and logistical planning
  • Maintain event budget, facilitate and track payments and invoices
  • Create necessary organizational documents for each unique event such as timeline and floor plans
  • Provide onsite execution of all events, managing vendors and staff
  • Work closely with clients to meet expectations, provide support, and wedding expertise

Requirements:

Recommended Articles

  • Proven wedding or event planning experience. Must have 1 - 2 years experience
  • Willingness to learn and adapt/grow into different roles. You will be working with a small team, so teamwork and support is key in your role
  • Strong networking and negotiating skills
  • Excellent problem-solving, organizational, and time management skills
  • Exceptional communication and customer service skills
  • Detail-oriented, resourceful, and a self-starter
  • Catering or hospitality experience is a plus
  • Able to work in a team environment and welcome feedback and direction
  • Great energy and professional attitude; willingness to put the time in necessary to get the job done well
  • Available for full-time weekly schedule, plus nights, weekends and holidays for onsite events

To Apply: Please send your resume to kevi@dobbinst.com, subject line Senior Event Planner.

Related Stories

New York str F18 029 imaxtree careers
Sponsored Story

WWD Is Hiring A Digital Sales Planner In New York, NY

The Digital Sales Planner will play a critical role within our fast paced advertising sales team, focused on managing digital campaigns and first-class client communication.

Apr 6, 2020
Rooftop_1 dobbin st
Careers

Dobbin St Is Seeking A Social Media / Digital Marketing Intern In Brooklyn, NY

Dobbin St is a tailored event space centrally located in Williamsburg, steps away from picturesque McCarren park.

May 8, 2019
70s-colors-colours-46244 pexels pixabay
Sponsored Story

Susan Alexandra Is Hiring A NY Retail Manager / Retail Planner

Susan Alexandra, New York’s most joyful handmade accessories brand is looking for a talented Retail Manager and Planner to join our dynamic team for the opening of our very first brick-and-mortar location downtown this Summer!

Jul 6, 2021
paul wilmot logo
Careers

Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive, Beauty In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Senior Account Executive to join its thriving Beauty team. The ideal candidate will support the senior staff on brand launches, on-going product placement, executive profiles, press previews, large scale events and managing junior staff.

Feb 19, 2019