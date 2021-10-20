DOBBIN ST Is Hiring A Senior Event Planner In Brooklyn, NY
Dobbin St is looking for a senior Event Planner looking to transition into a new industry (wedding + social event) with a ton of room for growth! We specialize in hosting and producing high-end weddings, corporate and social events. Our clients include; Spotify, TED, Discovery Chanel, Everlane, Adidas and many more! We're seeking candidates with strong event planning/coordination background, interpersonal & organizational skills + attention to detail. You will be responsible for planning and producing high-end weddings and other social events at our venue. This is a client-facing role for an experienced planner, and we are hiring urgently. Please respond by sending us your resume.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Conducting site tours and meetings with prospective clients to discuss type of event desired, budget and availability
- Report to the Sales Director, take over clients once they have booked to begin the planning process (calls, meetings, zooms)
- Manage all aspects of events, from pre-planning to on-site coordination and post event follow up
- Assist in vendor selection, contract negotiation and logistical planning
- Maintain event budget, facilitate and track payments and invoices
- Create necessary organizational documents for each unique event such as timeline and floor plans
- Provide onsite execution of all events, managing vendors and staff
- Work closely with clients to meet expectations, provide support, and wedding expertise
Requirements:
- Proven wedding or event planning experience. Must have 1 - 2 years experience
- Willingness to learn and adapt/grow into different roles. You will be working with a small team, so teamwork and support is key in your role
- Strong networking and negotiating skills
- Excellent problem-solving, organizational, and time management skills
- Exceptional communication and customer service skills
- Detail-oriented, resourceful, and a self-starter
- Catering or hospitality experience is a plus
- Able to work in a team environment and welcome feedback and direction
- Great energy and professional attitude; willingness to put the time in necessary to get the job done well
- Available for full-time weekly schedule, plus nights, weekends and holidays for onsite events
To Apply: Please send your resume to kevi@dobbinst.com, subject line Senior Event Planner.