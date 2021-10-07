Must Read: Dotdash to Acquire Meredith, How Black Fashion Fair Honors Black Designers

Plus, what it's like to cover fashion week but never feel really included.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

These are the stories making headlines in fashion in Thursday.

Dotdash to acquire Meredith

Barry Diller's Dotdash — which owns Byrdie, Brides and MyDomaine, among other sites — is acquiring People, InStyle and Entertainment Weekly publisher Meredith, WWD reports. As a result of this deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year, the two companies will come together to form Dotdash Meredith, under the leadership of Dotdash CEO Neil Vogel. {WWD}

How Black Fashion Fair is honoring past, present and future Black designers

Vogue's Alexis Bennett spotlights the work of Antoine Gregory's Black Fashion Fair, which not only highlights emerging Black design talent and sells their products, but also serves as an educational resource, with a comprehensive directory of designers, editorials and an upcoming scholarship program. {Vogue}

What it's like to cover fashion week but never feel really included

For Refinery29, Gianluca Russo writes about size inclusivity at fashion week — or, rather, the lack thereof — from the point of view of the people working and covering it: the reporters, the photographers, the hairstylists and more. "It's super disheartening because I know that this brand that I'm covering and writing about isn't catering to me," Kayla Boyd, a shopping editor at BuzzFeed, told him. {Refinery29}

How the fashion of "Rebelde" inspired a Latinx pop-punk generation

Ana Escalante reports on the impact of the Y2K, pop-punk fashion of the Mexican teen TV show "Rebelde" and the band RBD (for the uninitiated: start here), for Harper's Bazaar. {Harper's Bazaar}

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.