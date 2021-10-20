DTE Studio is hiring an Assistant to the Creative Director/CEO

Image courtesy of DTE Studio

DTE Studio is a boutique Creative Agency. The assistant to the Creative Director/CEO will help her in all of her endeavors including Masthead Magazine editorial work, the agency DTE Studio and Hyperphantasia.co, a new motion picture arts company at the forefront of NFTs and new technology as well as film and entertainment. Candidates should be interested and excited about all of these areas and have excellent organization and communication skills.

Assistant Duties Include:



- Close collaboration with the Creative Director/CEO on all touch points

- Assist with content creation of assets for social media platforms

- Help pitch ideas for projects, collaborations and marketing needs

- Help with community engagement on Instagram and other social platforms

- Scheduling of meetings / phone calls & managing the calendar of Creative Director/CEO

- Assisting in meeting preparation and research around brands, talent and clients

- Correspondence and attendance in meetings with existing and prospective clients

- Taking notes during meetings / phone calls

- Filing, organizing and overall administrative help

- Coordinating with other team members on production timelines & client timelines to make sure Creative Director/CEO has ample time to review work and make deadlines

About You:



- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

- Knowledge and interest in fashion, art, branding, design, film, music, technology and NFTs

- Eager to learn and gain experience across a wide range of topics

- Superb written and verbal communication skills

- Ability to problem solve and juggle a variety of tasks during the workday

- Believes “no task too small” and happy to help out our small team wherever needed

- Passionate and knowledgeable about social media, especially Instagram

- In-the-know about the latest trends across fashion, beauty, and tech, trending influencers and exciting, new brands

- Familiarity with professional etiquette

- Friendly and personable attitude

- Knowledge of Microsoft Office and MacOS

Additional Qualities:



- Previous experience in an Assistant level position or at an agency, management firm is a plus

- Experience on set and with editorial photoshoots is a plus

- Experience with magazines, talent coordination and production is a plus

- Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite is a plus

- Assisting in Social Media strategy and content for the studio is a plus

- Experience with NFTs and blockchain a plus



This is a full time role with hourly compensation. To apply, please submit resume and cover letter with the subject line ASSISTANT POSITION to studio@dtestudio.com.



We look forward to meeting you!