Must Read: 'Elle' Drops Annual Women in Hollywood Issue, Chloé Achieves B Corp Certification

Photo: Greg Williams/Courtesy of Hearst

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Elle's annual Women in Hollywood portfolio is here

On Monday, Elle rolled out its 2021 Women in Hollywood issue, a portfolio of nine performers across stage and screen, all shot by Greg Williams, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, and profiled by different writers: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Jodie Comer, Halle Berry, Gal Gadot, Rita Moreno and Jennifer Hudson are this year's stars. (The first four in that list star in Marvel's "Eternals," which premieres Nov. 5.) Read all the stories here, and see all the covers in the gallery, below. {Fashionista Inbox}

9 Gallery 9 Images

Chloé achieves B Corp certification

Chloé announced that the brand is now B Corp certified, the result of a "collective journey towards a purpose-driven model [that] began in June 2020," according to a press release. The luxury house was evaluated for its "social and environmental impact, with over 300 questions about governance, workers, communities and impact on the environment, created by B Lab." {Fashionista Inbox}

Gabi Gregg is launching her own fashion line

In a video featuring Lizzo, Aidy Bryant, Ashley Graham and many others, Gabi Gregg — a.k.a. @gabifresh — revealed she's preparing to launch her own fashion brand. Date, pricing and scope of the collection are still TBA, but Gregg did write in the caption that the project was "13 years in the making." {Instagram/@gabifresh}

Why are there so many Basquiat fashion collaborations?

Business of Fashion's Alexandra Mondalek investigates how brands are able to release collections and campaigns featuring artwork by famous artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat (recently seen in releases from Coach and Tiffany & Co.), and the strategy behind fine art collaborations in the fashion industry more broadly. {Business of Fashion}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.